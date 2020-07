Third-party litigation funder Validity Finance on Tuesday announced it had raised an additional $100 million and said it had brought on a former transactions lawyer from Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson as its first in-house counsel.

The $100 million was raised from both institutional and private investors, as well as TowerBrook Capital Partners, Validity’s founding private equity sponsor.

