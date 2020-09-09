'Jersey Boys' did not infringe ghostwriter's copyright - 9th Circuit

Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli and his collaborators on the musical “Jersey Boys” did not infringe a ghostwriter’s copyright on an unpublished autobiography of the band’s founder, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2017 ruling that set aside a verdict for the widow of Rex Woodard, a lawyer and Four Seasons fan who co-authored Tommy DeVito’s memoir of the band in 1991. The jury found Woodard’s manuscript, which DeVito had shared with the musical’s creators, was responsible for 10% of the blockbuster’s success.

