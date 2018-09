Sept 17 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital said it acquired about 7.5 million shares in Horizon Discovery Group from Woodford Investment Management.

ValueAct, which now holds less than 10 percent of Horizon, said it was exploring the possibility of appointing a member of its team to the life science company’s board. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)