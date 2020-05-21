Estate of hedge fund manager who committed suicide defeats lawsuit by his former firm

The estate of portfolio manager Sanjay Valvani, who committed suicide after being charged with insider trading, won the dismissal of a lawsuit in which his former hedge fund firm sought to recoup more than $105 million of compensation during his decade of employment.

Justice Joel Cohen of the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday that VA Management LP, formerly known as Visium Asset Management LP, sued long after the three-year statute of limitations to bring its “faithless servant” claim had expired.

