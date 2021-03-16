Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
reboot-live

Vanguard Group suspends plans to pursue fund management company license in China

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Top mutual fund manager Vanguard Group has suspended plans to pursue a fund management company license in China, it said late on Monday.

The shift will lead to a small number of jobs being eliminated, the Wall Street Journal had reported earlier.

Vanguard is focusing its China strategy on a joint venture with financial technology firm Ant Group Co, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up