January 8, 2019 / 9:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vanguard to stop trading of leveraged, inverse investments

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager Vanguard Group said bit.ly/2TE7MQs on Tuesday its clients would no longer be able to purchase leveraged or inverse mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes.

Leveraged and inverse investments, which are generally incompatible with a buy-and-hold strategy, run counter to Vanguard’s long-term focus, the Pennsylvania-based company said on its website.

The move will take effect from Jan. 22. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

