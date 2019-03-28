Chinese Labor Unrest
March 28, 2019 / 12:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Vanke plans $995 mln share sale to repay overseas debt

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell HK$7.81 billion ($995 million) worth of new H-shares to raise capital to repay its outstanding overseas debt financing.

China’s No. 2 property developer by sales said it had agreed to sell 262.991 million new H-shares at HK$29.68 apiece in a share placement. The issue price represents a 5.02 percent discount to the previous close.

The net proceeds would not be used for the development of residential properties, it added.

$1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below