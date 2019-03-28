China Vanke plans $995 mln share sale to repay overseas debt

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell HK$7.81 billion ($995 million) worth of new H-shares to raise capital to repay its outstanding overseas debt financing.

China’s No. 2 property developer by sales said it had agreed to sell 262.991 million new H-shares at HK$29.68 apiece in a share placement. The issue price represents a 5.02 percent discount to the previous close.

The net proceeds would not be used for the development of residential properties, it added.