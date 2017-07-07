FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unnamed investor launches $260-mln selldown in China Vanke - IFR
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Behind bars, Samsung scion sees his wealth top $2 billion
Technology
Behind bars, Samsung scion sees his wealth top $2 billion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 7, 2017 / 9:30 AM / in 3 months

Unnamed investor launches $260-mln selldown in China Vanke - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - An unnamed institutional investor launched a selldown worth about $260 million in China Vanke Co Ltd , China’s second-largest property developer, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The investor is offering 92 million shares in an indicative range of HK$22.60 to HK$23.20 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 4 percent from Friday’s close of HK$23.55, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares are equivalent to 7 percent of the Hong Kong-listed stock, the terms showed.

Hong Kong stock exchange data shows fund manager BlackRock Inc owns 92.97 million shares of Vanke, or about 7.07 percent of the stock.

Vanke and BlackRock did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the stock sale. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.