March 1 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck 90 km (55.92 miles) west of Port-Vila, Vanuatu on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said on.doi.gov/3pWL3yM. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)