IN BRIEF: U.S. judge snuffs out vape shops’ main challenges to FDA regulation of e-cigarettes

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday rejected constitutional claims that vape shops in five states have raised against a rule adopted by the Food and Drug Administration, under which e-cigarettes and vaping products are regulated as if they were tobacco products.

In a trio of lawsuits filed by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation in Texas, Minnesota and the District of Columbia in 2018, the vape shops argued that the FDA’s 2016 “Deeming Rule” violates the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause and the First Amendment’s free-speech protections.

