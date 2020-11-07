Coronavirus Will Sideline MSNBC's Rachel Maddow

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Rachel Maddow, the most-watched anchor on the MSNBC lineup, will come off the air for a period of time after a close contact tested positive for exposure to coronavirus.

“I’ve tested negative thus far, but will be at home quarantining ‘til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk,” Maddow said in a message posted Friday on social media. MSBNC declined to elaborate on the statement.

Maddow’s 9 p.m. weeknight berth is the linchpin of the MSNBC primetime lineup. and she has had a key role in the cable-news outlet’s coverage of the 2020 election. She has been anchoring hours of programming along with Brian Williams, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid.

Wallace, Reid and Williams are expected to continue without Maddow. “Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in us,” said Maddow. “See you soon!”