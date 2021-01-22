Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Remainder of Texas Shows

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19 in the midst of a residency in Austin, Texas, a rep for the comedian confirmed to Variety on Thursday.

Chappelle performed the first of a planned five shows on Wednesday night at the Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, and was scheduled to perform subsequent sets on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The remaining shows have been canceled, and a statement from Chappelle’s rep says “ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds.”

“Chappelle has safely conducted socially distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter,” the statement reads. “Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The statement adds that Chappelle is quarantining and asymptomatic. TMZ first reported the news.

Two of Chappelle’s show were set to feature Joe Rogan, with whom Chappelle was pictured earlier this week. The two were also with Elon Musk and Grimes, who revealed on Jan. 11 that she tested positive for coronavirus. The photo did include the hashtag #covidtested.

Rogan took to Instagram to address the news, and apologized to fans for the canceled shows.

Chappelle is among the most prominent comedians attempting to navigate stand-up during the pandemic. In June, he released Netflix special “8:46,” which took place in an outdoor venue where audience members wore masks and adhered to social distancing guidelines. He also hosted “Saturday Night Live” in November.