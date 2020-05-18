Elvis Presley's Graceland Set to Reopen This Week

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - After shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elvis Presley’s Graceland will reopen on Thursday.

“Graceland has been working diligently to reconfigure all of our operations, including tours, retail and restaurants, to ensure the health and safety of our guests and associates for our re-opening. Our COVID-19 plan and protocols meet or exceed the social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines outlined by local, state and federal authorities,” the business’ website says.

Tours of the Memphis, Tenn., museum and former Presley home will be running at 25 percent capacity in order to not overcrowd its facilities. Restaurants on the property grounds will operate at 50 percent of their normal capacities. Visitors are highly encouraged to wear face masks, while employees will be required to wear them.

In addition to those precautions, Graceland has installed extra hand sanitizing stations for people to use. Guests and workers will be subject to temperature checks before entering, and if they are more than 100.4 degrees, they will be unable to enter.

About 500,000 tourists from all over the world visit Graceland each year. The Memphis museum is dedicated to the life and career of Presley, the late rock n’ roll legend.

Most museums, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, concert halls, sports arenas and offices have been closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While some businesses have started to reopen, they have been forced to implement serious changes to keep customers and employees safe.