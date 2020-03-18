Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Working From Home, Too

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Mark Zuckerberg is housebound just like many of Facebook’s other employees.

On a press call Wednesday announcing updates to Facebook’s response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the Facebook co-founder and CEO told reporters he is “definitely working from home,” as the company has asked all of its approximately 45,000 employees to do.

“Like everyone is experiencing, it’s a big change to be working from home,” Zuckerberg said. The multibillionaire added that he’s trying to balance work with taking care of his kids while they’re home from school. Zuckerberg acknowledged that he expects Facebook worker productivity to decline while they work remotely.

Zuckerberg’s comments came on a call where he announced that Facebook is launching the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center, a new module that will be featured at the top of users’ News Feeds with authoritative information from organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We certainly want it to be global in the next 24 hours,” he said. The first countries the informational feature will appear in are the U.S., the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center will include real-time updates from national health authorities and global organizations, as well as articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus, according to Facebook.

On Tuesday, Facebook users complained that articles they tried to post on the service were being marked as “spam” and not viewable on the service.

According to Facebook VP for integrity Guy Rosen, the company fixed the problem last night, which he said was related to a bug in Facebook’s automated anti-spam system. Rosen said the issue wasn’t specifically related to coronavirus stories, and he denied a suggestion that the problem stemmed from Facebook’s shifts in content moderation staff.

On the call Wednesday, Zuckerberg reiterated those points. “This was just a technical error,” he said. “We hopefully won’t have that issue again anytime soon.”

Zuckerberg told reporters, “I’m personally worried that isolation” resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in the U.S. and many countries “could potentially lead to more depression and mental-health issues.”

As such, he said, Facebook is actually increasing staff dedicated to monitoring user posts indicating self-harm or suicidal thoughts: “I want to make sure we get ahead of that.”

Facebook released a mockup of what the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center will look like:

Facebook also announced that it is offering Workplace Advanced collaboration tool to government agencies and emergency services free of charge for 12 months. The tool “can help inform and connect their employees, allowing them to share critical information in real-time and enabling leadership to reach employees via live videos, posts and more,” Facebook said.

Meanwhile, Facebook this week also said it would grant a $1,000 bonus to all employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.