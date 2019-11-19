'Friends' Props, Costumes to Be Auctioned Off for LGBTQ Charity

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Fans of “Friends” can own a piece of the sitcom — with more than 100 props, costumes, replicas and other items to go up for auction online for the first time next month.

Proceeds from the auction, timed for the popular series’ 25th anniversary, will benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young LGBTQ people.

Some of the items to go on the block include a reproduction of the gang’s Central Perk couch, Ross’s armadillo costume, 10 copies of Monica’s peephole door frame, Joey’s stuffed penguin pal Hugsy, and Monica and Chandler’s wedding invitation set. Warner Bros. Television is teaming with online auction company Prop Store on the auction, which runs Dec. 3-17, 2019, at propstore.com/friends. Each of the auction items comes with a Warner Bros. Certificate of Authenticity.

Warner Bros. TV’s promotion of the “Friends” 25th anniversary actually is a boon to Netflix in the short term: Netflix currently is the exclusive streaming home to all 10 seasons of the show. Next year “Friends” will move over to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service, which is set to launch in May 2020.

Some of the “Friends” items to be available in the upcoming auction, with estimated sale prices, include:

Numbered, limited-edition silkscreen coffee cup prints modeled after the signature image featured on the wall of Central Perk, signed by artist Burton Morris and including a signed “Friends” catalog. Est. price: $3,000 Reproduction of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) holiday armadillo costume. Est. price: $10,000-$15,000 Reproduction of Central Perk orange couch. Est. price: $6,000-$8,000 Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wood canoe and two paddles. Est. price: $4,000-$6,000 Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) Hawaiian print dress. Est. price: $3,000-$5,000 Reproduction of door picture frame, Est. price: $2,000-$3,000 Reproduction of turkey with sunglasses, fez, and stand. Est. price: $2,000-$3,000 Ursula Buffay’s (Lisa Kudrow) “Buffay The Vampire Layer” VHS. Est. price: $1,500-$2,500 Joey Tribbiani’s (Matt LeBlanc) bedtime penguin pal Hugsy. Est. $1,000-$1,500 Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wedding invitation set. Est. price: $1,000-$1,500

Fans who sign up for the Prop Store auction are also eligible to win a production script from “Friends.” In addition to the online auction next month, a selection of lots will be available to view in the Friends Boston Pop-Up store starting Nov. 21. The charity auction also is timed for Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that falls on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving every year.

“Friends” remains a perennial favorite on streaming and in TV syndication, after it aired on NBC from 1994-2004. The show follows the lives of a close-knit group of pals in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.