GLAAD Media Awards: Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, 'This Is Us' Among Winners

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton.

The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the Thanksgiving episode of “Master of None,” which guest starred Angela Bassett as a mother struggling to accept her daughter’s sexuality. The episode, written by Lena Waithe, accepted the outstanding individual episode prize. Other winners included the Oscar-winning Chilean film “A Fantastic Woman,” a feature about a transgender singer who faces discrimination and scorn after the sudden death of her boyfriend.

Other attendees included Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy, Waithe, Olympian Adam Rippon, Chloe Grace Moretz, Wilson Cruz, and Anthony Rapp.

The full list of winners and honorees are as follows:

Vanguard Award: Britney Spears Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Jim Parsons Outstanding Drama Series: “This Is Us” (NBC) Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character): “Thanksgiving” “Master of None” (Netflix) Outstanding Kids & Family Programming winner: “Andi Mack” (Disney Channel) Outstanding Comedy Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox) Outstanding Film - Limited Release: “A Fantastic Woman” (Sony Pictures Classics) Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: “When We Rise” (ABC) Outstanding Comic Book: “Black Panther: World of Wakanda” (Marvel Comics) Outstanding Daily Drama: “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS) Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen (Splinter) Outstanding Blog: TransGriot (transgriot.blogspot.com)

Spanish-language winners:

Outstanding Scripted Television Series: “Las Chicas del Cable” (Netflix) Outstanding Digital Journalism: “Tres Hemanitos Para Dos Papas” by Jacqueline Garcia (laopinion.com)

GLAAD also announced a special recognition award for Jay-Z’s song and music video “Smile” featuring his mother Gloria Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian. The animated short film, “In a Heartbeat,” also earned a special recognition award.