James Taylor Helps Boston Hospital Take On Coronavirus With $1 Million Donation

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Sending some relief close to home, Boston native James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have made a $1 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital to help with the institution’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital — our hospital — and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”

James Taylor’s biographical details make it clearer why this might be personal for the singer-songwriter, beyond just widely shared local pride. The singer was born at the hospital, and hIs father, Isaac, was a doctor who completed his residency, served as chief resident and conducted research at the MGH.

The gift to Mass General allows the hospital to determine where to best direct the donation, be it purchasing supplies and equipment or going toward research into treatments and prevention for COVID-19. The money will go into the MGH President’s Emergency Response Fund, set up after the Boston Marathon bombing for sudden needs like these.

“The generosity of James and Kim Taylor will not only help Mass General respond to this outbreak but will also provide a meaningful morale boost to our caregivers, the many staff who support them, and the scientists who are working to defeat this scourge,” said the president of Mass General, Peter L. Slavin.

“The Taylors have long provided comfort and hope through music, and this latest gift embodies that same sense of humanity and sends a heartening message to our staff that their efforts are appreciated, and they are not in this fight alone.”

Kim Taylor has her own strong ties to the institution, having served on the board of the MassGeneral Hospital for Children for the past five years. Four years ago, the Taylors helped raise $2.6 million when he performed at a benefit event for the MGH Cancer Center.