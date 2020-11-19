Jeremih in 'Critical Condition' in the ICU, Agent Says

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Singer-rapper Jeremih is “still in ICU in critical condition,” his agent told Variety after news broke on Saturday that he had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

“J was just pulled off the ventilator,” his agent said in a statement to Variety. “He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Jeremih, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, has been privately undergoing treatment in Chicago. Musicians and stars took to social media on Saturday to ask for prayers on his behalf.

Rapper 50 Cent was the first to specify that the situation at hand was related to COVID-19, sharing that Jeremih had been hospitalized in his native city. “Pray for my boy Jeremih. He’s not doing good. This COVID shit is real. He’s in the ICU in Chicago,” he wrote.

Chance the Rapper also asked for his fans’ support, writing: “Please if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me, and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can for me, please please say a prayer over him.”

Jeremih quickly rose to stardom in 2009, when he signed with Def Jam Recordings and released his debut single, “Birthday Sex,” that led to his self-titled debut album. His success continued with his second album, “All About You,” featuring his hit single “Down on Me.” In 2014, his track “Don’t Tell ‘Em” with YG once again topped the charts, followed by his third studio album, “Late Nights,” that was released in 2015.

His latest work was a collaboration album in August 2018 with Ty Dolla Sign, titled “MihTy.”