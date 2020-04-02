Julie Bennett, Voice of Cindy Bear in 'Yogi Bear,' Dies of Coronavirus Complications

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Voice actor veteran Julie Bennett died Tuesday in Los Angeles from complications related to coronavirus at 88, according to talent agent and friend Mark Scroggs.

Bennett was best known for her work in the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series “The Yogi Bear Show” as Cindy Bear, Yogi’s sweet, southern love interest.

Bennett was born in Manhattan on Jan. 24, 1932, but grew up in Los Angeles. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School, she returned to New York where she began her career in theater, radio and television before eventually settling in L.A.

Her live-action TV credits include “Dragnet,” “Leave It to Beaver,” “Get Smart,” “Love, American Style” and “Superman,” as well as appearances on variety shows such as “The Tonight Show,” “The Sid Caesar Show” and several specials on “The Bob Hope Show.”

However, Bennett found her niche as a voice actor, bringing to life the personality of Cindy Bear for over two decades on “The Yogi Bear Show” and the series’ feature films, “Hey There, It’s Yogi Bear” and “Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears.” Her other voiceover ventures include several Looney Tune shows such as “Bugs Bunny,” shows such as “Quick Draw McGraw” and “The Bullwinkle Show” and Aunt May Parker in the animated “Spider-Man” series from 1997 to 1998.

She worked on several projects for “Mr. Magoo” producer UPA Productions, including animated feature “Gay Purr-ee,” “The Famous Adventures of Mr. Magoo” and Woody Allen’s comedic dub of a Japanese spy film, “What’s Up, Tiger Lily?”

Bennett reinvented herself as Marianne Daniels in the early 1990s. She then pursued a career as a personal manager for both new and established talent, representing her clients for over 20 years.

She is survived by her “mutually adopted family,” Carol, Nick and Mark Scroggs. Donations in her memory can be made to the Actors Fund.