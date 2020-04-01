Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Crisis

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Justin Bieber’s 2020 Changes tour has been postponed due to the growing coronavirus crisis. The 45-date stadium and arena trek was due to kick off on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle and follow Bieber’s first album in nearly five years, released on Feb. 14, and his first tour in nearly three.

It is the latest casualty of an uncertain live music industry which has been all but paralyzed by the growing spreading pandemic. New dates have yet to be revealed.

A statement announcing the Changes tour postponement reads:

In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.

The ambitious tour was announced on Christmas Eve and saw some venue changes as the spread of coronavirus worsened. On March 6, eight such dates were impacted in cities where tickets went on sale just days before the virus hit. In the last two weeks, much of the country has been ordered to shelter in place in an attempt to slow infections and flatten the curve.

Bieber has released two singles from his latest album “Changes,” lead track “Yummy” and follow-up “Intentions,” as well as a 10-part documentary series via YouTube Originals. The artist is represented by SB Projects, signed to Def Jam Records and booked by CAA.