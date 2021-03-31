Laverne Cox, Regina King and Selena Gomez Sign GLAAD Letter Supporting Transgender Women and Girls

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, GLAAD has released an open letter signed by more than 465 feminist leaders in support of transgender women and girls.

The letter, organized by the LGBTQ media watchdog group and writer-activist Raquel Willis, serves as a statement of solidarity between cisgender women, trans women and feminist allies in the wake of hateful and discriminatory rhetoric and attacks against trans people.

The signatories include prominent figures in entertainment, such as Regina King, Selena Gomez, Laverne Cox and Halle Berry, as well as activists and women’s rights groups like Gloria Steinem and Planned Parenthood. Others who signed include Mj Rodriguez, Patricia Arquette, Judith Light, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Wintour, Chelsea Clinton, Gabrielle Union, Megan Rapinoe, Sarah Paulson, Peppermint, Lena Dunham, Beanie Feldstein, Alison Brie, Bella Hadid, Lena Waithe and Janelle Monae.

“We all must fight against the unnecessary and unethical barriers placed on trans women and girls by lawmakers and those who co-opt the feminist label in the name of division and hatred,” the letter reads. “Our feminism must be unapologetically expansive so that we can leave the door open for future generations.”

The letter’s signatories, many of whom are trans, are speaking up to raise awareness about issues pertaining to transgender people, including legislation regarding sports and medical care.

“For far too long, lawmakers have worked to strip trans women of their civil liberties -- in 2021, once again, we’ve seen a wave of bigoted governmental policies and legislation,” the letter continues. “Many of these laws target the rights of girls to play school sports or criminalize doctors for treating trans youth and their families. The women’s movement has seen doctors targeted before for providing us with necessary medical care and services, and we refuse to let youth endure that now.”

Earlier in March, GLAAD and Athlete Ally teamed up with runners Aliya Schenck and Alana Boja to release a letter signed by over 500 NCAA student athletes calling on the NCAA to uphold its nondiscrimination policy and publicly refuse to host championships in states with bans against trans athletes.