Madonna to Receive GLAAD's Advocate For Change Award

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD has announced plans to honor Madonna with their Advocate for Change Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Reserved for public figures who have dedicated their work to advocating for LGBTQ rights, Madonna is the second person to receive the honor after Bill Clinton in 2013.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor artists, journalists, film and television programs and other forms of media for fair and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community. The ceremony will take place over two days beginning on March 28 in Los Angeles and culminating with the presentation of Madonna’s honor in New York City on May 4.

Madonna has made innumerable contributions to LGBTQ visibility, including her continued employment and support of LGBTQ backup dancers, speaking out against bullying of LGBTQ youth and related suicide, and boycotting the Boy Scouts of America for their LGBTQ-exclusionary policies (to name a few).

“Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and chief executive. “From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds.”

This year’s GLAAD Media Awards nominees for film and television programming include Nominees include “Love Simon,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “Pose,” Schitt’s Creek” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”