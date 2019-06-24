New Study Shows Decline in LGBTQ Acceptance Among Young Americans

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - A new study from GLAAD shows a significant decline in LGBTQ acceptance among young Americans aged 18-34.

In a national survey among U.S. adults called the Accelerating Acceptance Index, the percentage of young Americans reporting being “very” or “somewhat” comfortable with LGBTQ people across seven scenarios dropped from 53% to 45%, marking the second consecutive year that the younger age group has fallen.

However, among non-LGBTQ adults, percentages remained stable with 49% reporting being “very” or “somewhat” comfortable with LGBTQ people. The study also found, for the fourth consecutive year, that eight out of 10 people support equal rights for members of the LGBTQ community.

The Accelerating Acceptance Index was conducted online earlier this year using a national sample of 1,970 US adults, 18 or over, who were presented with seven situations. 12% of the sample identified as LGBTQ.

Scenarios for the survey included learning a family member is LGBT, learning my doctor is LGBT, having LGBT members at my place of worship, seeing an LGBT co-worker’s wedding picture, having my child placed in a class with an LGBT teacher, seeing a same-sex couple holding hands and learning my child has a lesson on LGBT history in school.

The Index comes amidst a number of anti-LGBTQ violence and discrimination incidents. Just last year, reported hate crimes rose 17 percent, making it the third consecutive year that such crimes increased.