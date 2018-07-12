'Pose' Renewed for Season 2 at FX

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - FX has ordered a second season of the critically-acclaimed drama series “Pose.”

Set in the 1980s, “Pose” is a dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene. The show features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles ever, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.

The transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, and newcomers Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllon Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

The series was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, with Murphy directing the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sherry Marsh. Canals and Silas Howard serve as co-executive producers, and Janet Mock, Our Lady J, and Erica Kay also serve as producers. The eight-episode first season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with ‘Pose,’ an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions.

“As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like ‘Pose’ on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is ‘Pose.’”

The penultimate episode of the show’s first season is set to air on Sunday. The second season of the show is slated to debut in 2019.