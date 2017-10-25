Ryan Murphy's 'Pose' Casts Record Number of Trans Actors for '80s NYC Drama

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Ryan Murphy’s new drama “Pose” has set its first actors -- casting the highest number of transgender series regulars ever for a scripted television show.

The performers cast include trans performers MJ Rodriguez (Blanca); Indya Moore (Angel); Dominique Jackson (Elektra); Hailie Sahar (Lulu); Angelica Ross (Candy).

Additional cast members Ryan Jamaal Swain (Damon); Billy Porter (Prey Tell / MC); and Dyllon Burnside (Ricky) have also been added to the show.

FX has ordered a pilot for “Pose,” a period piece set in the mid-‘80s in New York City, examining the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in Manhattan: the emergence of the luxury Trump-era universe, the ball culture world, and downtown social and literary scene.

Murphy co-created the drama with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, who will executive produce with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Alexis Martin Woodall. Canalis has been writing scripts with Our Lady J and Janet Mock. Michael Roberson and Twiggy Pucci Garcon are serving as consultants to the series on ball culture, an LGBTQ subculture rooted in 19080s nightclubs. Hector Xtravaganza, Skylar King, and Sol Williams will also serve as consultants. Trans activist director Silas Howard will serve as a co-exec producer on the show, which will work with Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative to bring in trans directors for mentorship opportunities.

Leiomy Maldonado and Danielle Polanco will choreograph ball scenes for the show.

“We are thrilled that POSE pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color,” says Canals. “Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I‘m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes.”

The pilot, produced by FX Productions and Fox 21, will begin production in New York in November.