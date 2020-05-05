Selena Gomez Sets Quarantine Cooking Show at HBO Max

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Selena Gomez is about to find out whether she can add cooking to her list of many talents.

HBO Max has issued a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes of a quarantine cooking show produced by and starring Gomez. The as-yet-untitled series, slated to debut this summer, will see Gomez navigate unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in self-isolation.

Each episode, Gomez will be joined remotely by a different master chef, who will share tips and tricks, helping her deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. A different food-related charity will also be highlighted every episode.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” said Gomez.

Gomez is executive producing the series for July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). This marks the second collaboriation between Gomez, Holzman and Saidman, following last year’s Netflix docuseries “Living Undocumented,” which the three executive produced and Saidman also co-directed.

News of the cooking show comes two weeks after WarnerMedia finally revealed a May 27 launch date for its streaming offering. The service will be priced at $14.99 monthly (the same as HBO Now).

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey.

“Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through - how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

Gomez’s other producer credits include the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” In terms of the big screen, she most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s film “The Dead Don’t Die” opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver, and is next set to executive produced the upcoming feature “The Broken Heart Gallery.”

She is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.