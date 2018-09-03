UPDATE 1-Varo declares force majeure on supplies after German refinery fire

(Adds quote, detail)

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Varo Energy has declared force majeure on fuel deliveries to its customers after a fire on Saturday at its Bayernoil refining complex in Germany, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The fire affected the 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant in Vohburg. The plant is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

The Bayernoil complex is comprised of two plants, Vohburg and Neustadt, with total capacity of 215,000 bpd.

“Varo has declared force majeure because the fulfilment of our deliveries to our customers is significantly influenced by the production of Bayernoil,” the spokeswoman said.

Varo Energy owns 45 percent of Bayernoil. Italy’s Eni owns 20 percent, while BP and Rosneft are also shareholders.

Varo is a European downstream company that has refineries and storage assets in Western Europe and is owned by oil trading giant Vitol, U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and Dutch firm Reggeborgh Invest.

Varo has more than 200 fuel retail stations and also operates the Cressier refinery in Switzerland.