September 3, 2018 / 4:38 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Varo declares force majeure on supplies after Bayernoil refinery fire

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Varo Energy has declared force majeure on fuel deliveries to its customers after a fire on Saturday at its 120,000 barrel per day Bayernoil refinery in Vohburg, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The refinery is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

Varo Energy owns 45 percent of Bayernoil. Italy’s Eni owns 20 percent, while BP and Rosneft are also shareholders.

Varo is a European downstream company that has refineries and storage assets in Western Europe and is owned by oil trading giant Vitol, U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and Dutch firm Reggeborgh Invest. (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by David Goodman)

