June 19, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bain Capital nears deal to buy Varsity Brands for $2.5 bln-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Private Equity is nearing a deal to buy cheerleading uniform and equipment retailer Varsity Brands for $2.5 billion, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Varsity Brands, which even organizes cheerleading competitions in the United States, was bought by Charlesbank Capital Partners-led investment group in 2014 for about $1.5 billion, according to the report. (cnb.cx/2lgX82R) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

