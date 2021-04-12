Did ‘Varsity Blues’ documentary makers pick the wrong man to profile?

Innocent until proven guilty.

It’s a simple principle — and a bedrock of our legal system.

But Netflix in a new defamation lawsuit is accused of crossing that line in a documentary about the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

As the mother of a current freshman and senior in college, I have little sympathy for parents who would lie, cheat and bribe their kids’ ways into elite colleges. Not when my kids worked their tails off for admission into, well, their second-choice schools after their super-selective first choices turned them down.

Still, one of the parents charged in the 2019 federal criminal case raises some legitimate questions about his portrayal in the documentary “Operation Varsity Blues,” which was released March 17 on Netflix.

In a defamation suit filed last week in Massachusetts state court, private equity firm founder John B. Wilson stresses that unlike the other parents depicted in the film, he has pleaded not guilty to all fraud charges. Instead, he says that he was duped by a man behind the scheme, William (Rick) Singer, and that he believed he was making legitimate donations to USC, Harvard and Stanford.

Wilson’s trial is set for Sept. 13 in federal court in Boston.

Aside from a quick message at the end of the one hour and 40-minute documentary, you’d never know this. Instead, Wilson’s story is intermingled with those of parents including former Willkie Farr & Gallagher co-chair Gordon Caplan, actress Lori Loughlin, TPG Growth founder William McGlashan and Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs. They all pleaded guilty and received modest prison sentences. (Caplan in February also had his law license suspended for two years.)

Wilson’s lawyers argue that lumping everyone together amounts to guilt by association.

“Over the past two years, Mr. Wilson and his family have endured many false things being written and said about them, but the Netflix episode, which they contend effectively suggests Mr. Wilson’s guilt to an audience of millions, has harmed them by an order of magnitude,” Wilson’s lawyer in the defamation suit, Howard Cooper of Todd & Weld, told me. “Even a defendant awaiting trial in a criminal case is entitled not to have his reputation, and the reputation of his family, unfairly destroyed.”

A Netflix spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Davis Wright Tremaine partner Diana Palacios, who represents 241C Films, the producer of the documentary, also did not respond to a request for comment.

However, in a March 16 letter to Cooper, Palacios laid out elements of her client’s defense.

“First, truth is an absolute defense to a defamation claim,” she wrote. Indeed, if a jury this fall finds Wilson guilty, I imagine his defamation claim would be moot.

But what if they don’t?

Palacios pointed out that all of Wilson’s statements in the movie come from transcripts of wiretaps released by the U.S. government. The documentary makers hired look-alike actors (Matthew Modine stars as Singer) to reenact the conversations.

Such statements “are protected by the fair report privilege and thus not defamatory,” she wrote. The privilege protects journalists from being sued for accurately reporting on official actions or proceedings.

“Finally, our confidence that the Documentary will not defame your clients is bolstered by the documentarian’s track record of telling difficult stories based on real-life events,” Palacios wrote.

Per Netflix, the documentary is “from the makers of Fyre,” about the failed private island music festival.

But just because something might be legal, that doesn’t necessarily make it fair.

For example, the opening features Singer on the phone explaining that, “You make a financial commitment. What school you want may determine how much that actually is.”

The actor playing John Wilson asks, “In terms of things that are more than half a million or 300, what’s that set of schools?”

“So that’s, uh, Georgetown, Boston College, Georgia Tech, USC, UCLA, Berkeley,” Singer replies.

Meanwhile, viewers see a photo of a water polo player being photoshopped, swapping one boy’s head for another. Wilson’s son was accepted to University of Southern California in 2014 as a water polo recruit, but prosecutors do not allege that his photos were doctored.

Moreover, Wilson’s son was a high school and club water polo player who’d previously been invited to join the United States Olympic water polo development program, according to the defamation complaint. He also played on USC’s water polo team during his first year of college.

Wilson claims he intended to donate $200,000 to USC, and that Singer “stole half; USC received the other half as planned, acknowledging the gift in an official thank-you letter.” (Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of students to colleges as fake athletic recruits.)

Wilson also has twin daughters. The feds say he conspired with Singer in 2018 to get his daughters admitted as crew or sailing recruits at Stanford and Harvard, donating $1 million to Singer’s foundation to secure spots in advance of their applications.

To be sure, some of the wiretap quotes do not cut in Wilson’s favor: “I’ll mark that she’s a sailor because she is, but not at the level in which she can sail at Stanford,” Singer said, to which Wilson replied “Right, right.”

But Wilson’s lawyers say the feds failed to mention a call where Singer told the Wilson family that schools can legitimately “admit non-athlete applicants with the necessary academic credentials, if those students worked as assistant managers or in other support roles.”

Both daughters scored in the 99th percentile on their college entrance exams, according to the defamation suit, and prosecutors have not challenged the legitimacy of their scores.

Will Wilson’s defense withstand scrutiny when he faces the criminal charges in court? Who knows? But I wonder why, given how forcefully he has denied the fraud allegations, that the documentarians chose to feature him so prominently – especially when 31 other parents have acknowledged their guilt.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.