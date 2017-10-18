UPDATE 1-Varta sets issue price at 17.50 euros per share

* Varta to start trading in Frankfurt on Thursday

* Total placement volume of about 233.5 mln euros

* Price range of 15-17.50 euros per share (Adds confirmation of issue price by company)

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German battery maker Varta priced its initial public offering at 17.50 euros ($20.65) a share on Wednesday, at the top end of the indicated range.

Trading in Varta shares, which plans to use proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) to expand production capacity, mainly in Germany, is due to start on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday.

“The IPO will now provide us with the means to continue and accelerate our growth path,” chief executive Herbert Schein said in a statement.

Varta, which operates in more than 75 countries, said it raised a gross 150.5 million euros by placing about 13.3 million new shares with investors.