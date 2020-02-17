German battery maker Varta profits from wireless headset demand

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German battery maker Varta said on Monday it had significantly exceeded its guidance for 2019, posting a 34% increase in revenue, driven by lithium-ion batteries for consumer products such as premium wireless headsets.

Revenue came in at 364 million euros ($394 million) while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost doubled to around 98 million euros, the company added, citing preliminary figures.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated annual revenues at 344 million euros.

"A very high order backlog will allow us to further accelerate the high revenue and earnings growth in 2020," Chief Financial Officer Steffen Munz said in a statement bit.ly/3bJpqvZ.

Varta shares were up 7.5% at 1510 GMT. ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Seythal)