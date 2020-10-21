BIO to Federal Circuit: Use Amarin case to pick a test for patent obviousness 

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization on Tuesday urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to grant en banc review of a panel decision that invalidated six patents on Amarin Pharma’s leading product, Vascepa, and opened the door to generic competition by Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

BIO, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and in-house counsel, expressed no opinion on the merits of the panel’s September decision – a one-sentence order affirming that Amarin’s patents are obvious in light of earlier discoveries. Instead, the trade group for the biotech industry and academic institutions said the “need for en banc action is great” because Federal Circuit panels are using two different tests for obviousness, leading to inconsistent results and uncertainties that threaten future investment in research and development.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dJYQUR