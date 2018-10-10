FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 10, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Infineon stands by earnings outlook as chip stocks tumble

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies stood by its earnings forecasts as semiconductor stocks tumbled on Wednesday, after Swiss vacuum valve maker VAT Group said it was cutting working hours at one factory due to weak demand.

“We do not see any reason to question the outlook we gave at our capital markets day in June in London, and in our quarterly reporting in August,” an Infineon spokesman said in response to a Reuters inquiry.

Infineon expects revenues to grow by 10 percent in the 2019 fiscal year that started Oct. 1, while sales are seen having grown by 6.4-7.4 percent in the year that just ended.

Shares in Munich-based Infineon were down nearly 6 percent in afternoon trading, underperforming European tech stocks that were 3.5 percent weaker overall.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.