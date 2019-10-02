Financials
Vatican financial control office director, four others suspended - report

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Five Vatican employees, including the number two at the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority and a monsignor, have been suspended following a police raid, the Italian magazine L’Espresso reported on Tuesday.

The magazine ran on its website a police notice to guards at Vatican gates telling them not to allow the five inside because they had been suspended. The magazine ran a picture of the notice that included photographs of the five, one of whom is a woman.

A Vatican spokesman said he had no immediate comment on the report. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

