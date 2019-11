VATICAN CITY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Monday that Rene Bruelhart, the head of its financial regulator, would be leaving, and Bruelhart told Reuters he had resigned.

The departure of Bruelhart, a Swiss lawyer, follows an unprecedented raid at the offices of the Financial Information Authority (AIF) and the Secretariat of State on Oct. 1. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)