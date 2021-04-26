EXCLUSIVE-ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s top steelmaker, and Swedish utility Vattenfall have teamed up with Shell, Airbus and other heavyweights to cut emissions in industrial processes by using hydrogen, two executives said.

One focus of the 12-member consortium, which also includes Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, will be the production of carbon-neutral steel in the port city of Hamburg, the executives said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff; Editing by Christoph Steitz)