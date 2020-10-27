Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Electrical Components & Equipment

CORRECTED-Sweden's Vattenfall sees Q3 profits dwindle 46%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q3 operating profit to 4.7 billion from 4.8 billion in 1st para)

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vattenfall slumped to an operating profit of 4.7 billion crowns ($538 million) in the third quarter from 8.7 billion crowns a year ago, it said on Tuesday, as an unusually high hydrological balance put pressure on Nordic power prices.

“Price hedges and a positive contribution from the sales operations and trading have counterbalanced the negative effect of lower electricity prices,” the utility firm said in a statement.

$1 = 8.7369 Swedish crowns $1 = 8.7369 Swedish crowns Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche



