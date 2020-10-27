UPDATE 1-Sweden's Vattenfall sees Q3 profits dwindle 46%

(Adds detail)

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vattenfall slumped to an operating profit of 4.7 billion crowns ($538 million) in the third quarter from 8.7 billion crowns a year ago as an unusually high level of precipitation lowered Nordic power prices, it said on Tuesday.

The Nordic region relies on hydropower to produce electricity. Higher precipitation means water reservoirs at dams are fuller, pushing power prices down.

“A high level of precipitation in the Nordic region together with warm weather has pressed prices downward dramatically,” the utility firm said in a statement.

Nordic power prices were 74% lower in the quarter compared with the year-ago period, Vattenfall said.