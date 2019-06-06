Vattenfall eyes wider expansion in European offshore wind

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Vattenfall will seek to monitor and possibly widen expansion targets for offshore wind in Europe which is growing amid rising investor interest, said the company’s board member in charge of wind, Gunnar Groebler.

Groebler had said in January that the company was aiming to arrive at an installed total 11,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind by 2025, up from 3,000 MW installed at the end of 2018.

“These targets for offshore wind already need constant monitoring and reviewing,” Groebler said in an interview with Reuters. “It could become more, as we notice the market is very dynamic and we wish to keep or expand our market share.”