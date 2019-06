June 17 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc said on Monday a late-stage study testing its hepatitis B vaccine met its main goals.

The trial tested VBI’s Sci-B-Vac against GlaxoSmithKline’s ‘s Engerix-B vaccine, which was first approved in the United States in 1989. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)