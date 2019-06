June 10 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc’s chief executive officer, James Ward-Lilley, will step down by the end of this month, the company said on Monday.

Ward-Lilley, who took on the top position in September 2015, will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Paul Fry on an interim basis as the company starts looking for a new CEO, Vectura said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)