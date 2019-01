Jan 3 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Vectura Group Plc on Thursday predicted that its adjusted earnings in 2018 would top market expectations, helped in part by improving profit margins.

Vectura also said it expects to meet full-year revenue growth expectations, while its research and development expenses should fall around the bottom of its forecast of between 55 million pounds and 65 million pounds. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)