March 21, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

CORRECTED-Drugmaker Vectura's 2017 revenue rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue pct rise in headline and 1st paragraph, and revenue in 2nd paragraph to 131.4 mln pounds from 148 mln)

March 21 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Vectura reported a 4 percent rise in 2017 underlying revenue on Wednesday, aided by higher demand for its asthma products Flutiform and Ultibro.

The company, which bought rival SkyePharma for 441 million pounds ($617.49 million) in June 2016, said underlying revenue rose to 131.4 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 126.3 million pounds, on a proforma basis, a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7132 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

