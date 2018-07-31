FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Chairman Agarwal makes firm offer to buy rest of Vedanta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects premium to about 6 percent from 40 percent in paragraph 2)

July 31 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday Chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust, Volcan Investments, made a firm offer to buy Vedanta stake it did not already own in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at $3.07 billion.

Vedanta investors will receive $10.89 per share in cash for each share of the company, representing a premium of about 6 percent to the stock’s Monday close. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

