July 2 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc said on Monday chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust Volcan Investments has agreed to buy the rest of Vedanta in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds ($3.03 billion).

The offer of 825 pence per share represents a 27.6 percent premium to London-listed Vedanta’s close on Friday of 646.8 pence.