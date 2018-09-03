FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Vedanta Resources Chairman to take miner private on Oct. 1

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc Chairman Anil Agarwal will take the London-listed miner private on Oct. 1, after the holders of 26 percent of shares agreed to sell the shares to his family trust Volcan Investments.

Volcan Investments held 68.7 percent of Vedanta as of July 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The trust said on Monday the $1 billion offer to take the miner private would remain open for acceptances from shareholders until further notice. bit.ly/2wAdTMA

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

