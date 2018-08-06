FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 6, 2018 / 6:31 AM / in 23 minutes

REFILE-Vedanta's quarterly core earnings rise; India copper output drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles for dropped word in paragraph one)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Miner Vedanta Resources Plc, which is set to be taken private by Chairman Anil Agarwal, reported on Monday a 26.3 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on higher commodity prices.

The London-listed company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $983 million, for the three months ended June 30, from $778 million a year earlier.

However, its copper production from India fell 73.3 percent in the quarter after the company closed its facility in southern India earlier this year. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.