Vedanta seeks oilfield services consortium to develop new fields -chairman

HOUSTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India’s Vedanta Resources wants U.S. oilfield services companies to set up consortia to help develop the 41 blocks acquired this year by its Cairn Oil & Gas unit, the company’s chairman said on Thursday.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal and Cairn CEO Sudhir Mathur met with executives from 70 services companies this week in Houston to encourage the firms to organize consortia to compete for contracts, Agarwal said in a briefing. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Dan Grebler)