LUSAKA, May 21 (Reuters) - Zambia’s High Court on Tuesday appointed a legal firm as a provisional liquidator of Vedanta-controlled Konkola Copper Mines, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

The document named Zambian law firm Lungu Simwanza & Company as the administrator a day after the president said Zambia planned to strip KCM of its mining licence and bring in a new investor. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Barbara Lewis, Editing by Louise Heavens)